Seafood firms in TN told to shift workers’ quarters away from plants

THOOTHUKUDI: The Industrial Safety and Health Department has directed all seafood processing units to relocate labour quarters to safe locations from the processing units immediately.

The order comes in the wake of the Tiruvallur gas leak tragedy that left 18 workers dead, as their accommodation was in close proximity to the factory’s anhydrous ammonia plant. “At least a dozen women labourers who died took refuge in a sanitary area in the plant to escape the toxic gas,” said a senior official wishing anonymity. Following the incident, the state formed a high-level committee for inspecting safety standards at seafood processing factories handling toxic gas.

The joint directors at the regional levels had served notices to the factories, prohibiting the stay of labourers on the plant premises, stating it is unsafe to human life as per Section 40(1) of the Factories Act, 1948.

According to a notice served to a leading frozen foods factory, the employer shall immediately shift the workers’ accommodation to a residential area situated far away from the factory premises and at a safe distance from the ammonia refrigeration installation, within three days. The factories shall submit a compliance report with documentary evidence to the Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the notice said. Besides, the inspection committee serves a 28-page questionnaire on the safety of workers, hygiene, risk management, machinery, and other features.

Seafood processing factories operate anhydrous ammonia (NH3) refrigeration systems for manufacturing ice blocks to freeze and pack fish, shrimps, crabs, squids and octopus to maintain the export quality. The packed items are frozen at -40 0C and the temperature should be maintained at -20 0C for three months until they reach the destination, an industrialist said.