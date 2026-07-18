Seven in 10 classrooms fail to individually assess kids in TN

CHENNAI: Nearly seven out of 10 primary classrooms observed in Tamil Nadu either did not assess children’s understanding individually during lessons or relied on choral responses. This limited teachers’ ability to identify learning gaps despite the state’s flagship ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ programme, according to a new classroom observation survey.
The Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) 2025 was anchored by the Language and Learning Foundation with support from Tata Trusts and implemented in Tamil Nadu by Madhi Foundation and Educational Initiatives. It observed teaching practices in 150 Class 1 and 2 classrooms across Krishnagiri, Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts between November 2024 and March 2025.
The TLPS report, which was unveiled on Friday, notes that the findings are based on the sampled classrooms and are not representative of the entire state. The survey found that in nearly 70% of classrooms, teachers either did not check children’s understanding during lessons or relied on questions posed to the entire class, eliciting group responses. In close to three-fourths (71%) of classrooms, teachers did not check children’s written work or provide feedback to help children improve their performance.
The report also found that only 29% of classrooms connected discussions to children’s real-life experiences, just eight percent used open-ended questions, and copying from the blackboard remained the dominant writing activity in 95% of classrooms. It also noted that more than 85% of the sampled classrooms were multigrade. It said teachers need to provide extra attention and support to children who are struggling to learn, after proper identification. The report notes that the state has laid a strong foundation through ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’, structured lesson plans, teacher training and classroom resources. It recommends greater emphasis on individual questioning, timely feedback, independent reading and writing, classroom discussions, mathematical reasoning and level-based support for struggling children to improve foundational learning outcomes.
At the unveiling of the report on Friday, P A Naresh, Director of Elementary Education, said Tamil Nadu has strong access and retention indicators but acknowledged there was scope for improvement in learning outcomes and individual student engagement.“Strengthening such classroom practices could help Tamil Nadu realise its vision of becoming one of the top five states in India in foundational learning outcomes by 2031,” said Merlia Shaukath, Founder and CEO of Madhi Foundation.
Ennum Ezhuthum aims to bridge the learning gaps and restore foundational learning through level-based teaching, continuous assessment, and targeted support, to ensure that children regain age-appropriate competencies in literacy (Ezhuthu) and numeracy (En).