Seven in 10 classrooms fail to individually assess kids in TN

CHENNAI: Nearly seven out of 10 primary classrooms observed in Tamil Nadu either did not assess children’s understanding individually during lessons or relied on choral responses. This limited teachers’ ability to identify learning gaps despite the state’s flagship ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’ programme, according to a new classroom observation survey.

The Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) 2025 was anchored by the Language and Learning Foundation with support from Tata Trusts and implemented in Tamil Nadu by Madhi Foundation and Educational Initiatives. It observed teaching practices in 150 Class 1 and 2 classrooms across Krishnagiri, Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts between November 2024 and March 2025.

The TLPS report, which was unveiled on Friday, notes that the findings are based on the sampled classrooms and are not representative of the entire state. The survey found that in nearly 70% of classrooms, teachers either did not check children’s understanding during lessons or relied on questions posed to the entire class, eliciting group responses. In close to three-fourths (71%) of classrooms, teachers did not check children’s written work or provide feedback to help children improve their performance.