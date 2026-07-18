Sub-registrar gets pre-arrest bail in Palani mutt land case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to suspended sub-registrar S Justin Manikandan, who has been booked in the alleged illegal registration of 1.4-acre land, valued at Rs 100 crore, belonging to Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt in Dindigul in the name of two private individuals. Justice K Rajasekar granted the relief after Manikandan’s counsel contended that the sale deed was registered by the regular sub-registrar Balasundar on July 3. Since Balasundar went on leave, Manikandan, who was deputed to take charge as Palani sub-registrar temporarily, had merely assigned a number to the document before forwarding it to the collector of stamps for valuation, the counsel added.

Considering that the majority of the registration process was carried out by Balasundar and the overall conspiracy has to be investigated by the CB-CID, the judge offered interim protection to Manikandan, on condition that he appear before the CB-CID from July 27 to August 3, except on Sundays. He also directed the CB-CID to place complete materials against the petitioner before the court for taking further decision at the next hearing on August 4.