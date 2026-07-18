TN government appoints officer for each district to expedite disbursal of education loans

CHENNAI: The higher education department has launched a statewide facilitation mechanism to expedite the sanction of collateral-free education loans for students admitted to engineering, polytechnic, arts and science colleges. The move is aimed at further improving the Gross Enrolment Ratio of Tamil Nadu, which is already leading India in higher education enrolment.

The initiative follows directions issued by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a higher education department review meeting held on July 6, where he instructed officials to take steps to increase enrolment and ensure that eligible students receive collateral-free education loans without delay. Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said the CM is also likely to announce an increase in the ceiling for collateral-free education loans, which is currently capped at Rs 7.5 lakh. The minister said there would be an understanding between the centre, state, and the banks. The CM would announce a new slab, the minister added.

As part of the new initiative, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has appointed a facilitation officer, at the rank of assistant professor, for every district. Each officer has been provided with a dedicated mobile number to guide students through the loan process.