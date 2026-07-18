TVK government will reopen Amma mini clinics, says minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government is planning to reopen “Amma Mini Clinics”, which were introduced during the AIADMK period and closed during the DMK regime. Health Minister K G Arunraj on Friday said an announcement in this regard would be made during the upcoming budget session.

Addressing the media after inspecting the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Arunraj said these mini clinics were inaugurated in 2020 by then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. “There is a need for such clinics among the people,” he said, adding that CM C Joseph Vijay would make the announcement in the budget session.

Arunraj said nearly 1.25 lakh people have so far used “Nalam AI” Whatsapp chatbot in 22 districts to get OP slips. Also, 500 have booked appointments for OP consultation using the facility at the RGGGH, he said. Further, the TN Health Foundation, launched last week, has received a total of Rs 2.8 crore in donations so far, he said.

Later, Arunraj inaugurated a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Unit worth Rs 2 crore at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate, for treatment of chronic ulcers and diabetic foot ulcer.