Caste bias: BC, social justice ministers travel on TNSTC bus to Anna Nagar

COIMBATORE: Minister for Social Justice Vanniarasu and Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes V Sampath Kumar travelled on a government bus on Saturday that had earlier been prevented from operating through a residential area inhabited by SC persons in Kembanur village near Coimbatore till June.
The ministers, accompanied by the residents of Anna Nagar, boarded bus 21 to Kembanur, covering a distance of about 500 metres. It may be noted that the bus had not been operated to Anna Nagar due to alleged caste discrimination.
Later, speaking to the reporters in the bus, Vanniarasu said that during his previous visit to Coimbatore, residents of Anna Nagar had submitted a petition seeking the extension of the bus service from Kembanur to Anna Nagar. He said the petition was forwarded to the concerned department, and action was taken within a week.
He said that previous governments had failed to address the issue for more than two decades. "Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay invited me and said it was a good initiative. The BC welfare minister and I travelled in the bus to promote social harmony. Such an initiative involving two ministers had never been undertaken before," he said.
Responding to a question about allegations that some officials had acted with a casteist mindset while handling petitions submitted by SC residents, he said that if any officials were found to have been negligent or biased in dealing with such matters, strict action would be taken against them.
Ensure good facilities or face music, min tells hostel wardens
Minister V Sampath Kumar, on Saturday, warned of stringent action if hostel wardens fail to ensure basic facilities. Sampath Kumar, who held a review meeting at the collectorate, asked about the current status of student admissions at the 27 hostels under the department. He also inquired about the facilities available to students at the hostels.
He instructed wardens to visit hostels to ensure students receive quality food and to monitor basic amenities, including restrooms, to eliminate deficiencies. He also directed that sports facilities and necessary equipment be provided.
The review follows a recent surprise inspection by the chief minister at a Chennai hostel, during which resident students highlighted several issues.