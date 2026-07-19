Caste bias: BC, social justice ministers travel on TNSTC bus to Anna Nagar

COIMBATORE: Minister for Social Justice Vanniarasu and Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes V Sampath Kumar travelled on a government bus on Saturday that had earlier been prevented from operating through a residential area inhabited by SC persons in Kembanur village near Coimbatore till June.

The ministers, accompanied by the residents of Anna Nagar, boarded bus 21 to Kembanur, covering a distance of about 500 metres. It may be noted that the bus had not been operated to Anna Nagar due to alleged caste discrimination.

Later, speaking to the reporters in the bus, Vanniarasu said that during his previous visit to Coimbatore, residents of Anna Nagar had submitted a petition seeking the extension of the bus service from Kembanur to Anna Nagar. He said the petition was forwarded to the concerned department, and action was taken within a week.

He said that previous governments had failed to address the issue for more than two decades. "Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay invited me and said it was a good initiative. The BC welfare minister and I travelled in the bus to promote social harmony. Such an initiative involving two ministers had never been undertaken before," he said.

Responding to a question about allegations that some officials had acted with a casteist mindset while handling petitions submitted by SC residents, he said that if any officials were found to have been negligent or biased in dealing with such matters, strict action would be taken against them.