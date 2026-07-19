DMK backs women's quota based on current Lok Sabha strength

CHENNAI: The DMK fully supports 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, but the quota should be provided based on the present strength of the Lower House without linking it to delimitation, said Rajya Sabha floor leader for DMK Tiruchi Siva on Sunday.

He was addressing a joint press conference with party treasurer and Lok Sabha floor leader for DMK T R Baalu in Delhi after attending the customary all-party meeting convened ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

Tiruchi Siva also urged the centre to come out with a clear formula on how it plans to implement it. He said the delimitation exercise should not adversely affect the southern states and sought greater clarity from the government. “If it affects the southern states, it should be put in abeyance for 25 years,” he added.

In the all-party meeting, Baalu had raised these issues, the details of which were disclosed in the press meet by Tiruchi Siva. In the Parliament session, Baalu said the party would strongly raise issues concerning Tamil Nadu including the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, the Mekedatu project, women’s reservation and higher education reforms in both Houses.