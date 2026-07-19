DMK plans adjournment motions against Mekedatu

CHENNAI: DMK’s floor leaders in both Houses of Parliament have given notices to set aside all other scheduled business temporarily to enable a discussion on the Mekedatu dam issue, as a matter of urgent public importance considering its impact on Tamil Nadu and the need to constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the dispute.

DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu has written to the Lok Sabha secretary, while Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva has written to the Rajya Sabha Secretary, both giving notice under the respective Houses’ Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to move adjournment motions during the ongoing session.

Meanwhile, DMK’s post-election restructuring committee held its first round of deliberations at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday.

DMK president MK Stalin had set up the nine-member committee, which includes several former ministers, to recommend changes to the party’s organisational framework at the union (block), district and state levels.

The consultations, which began around morning at 11am, were attended by former minister Geetha Jeevan, and party functionaries Tamilarasi Ravikumar, Parandhaman and Ezhilan, among others, party sources said.

According to sources, the panel is expected to hold consultations over the next few days before finalising its recommendations. The committee plans to submit its report to the DMK leadership in the first week of August.