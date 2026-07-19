DMK seeks CBI investigation in Pondy fake drug unit case

PUDUCHERRY: DMK state organiser R Siva on Saturday alleged that the AINRC-BJP coalition government was responsible for the repeated incidents of fake drug manufacturing in Puducherry and demanded that the latest case regarding the same be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Siva, in a statement, urged the chief minister to break the silence on the matter and alleged negligence on the part of the drugs control department.

Recently, the police in Puducherry busted an illegal medicine manufacturing unit, where allegedly 625 kinds of fake medicines were made and distributed to Sri Lanka and several Indian states. Siva called the developments "shocking", citing that a similar fake drug manufacturing case is already under the CBI investigation, in which a government official was arrested for bribery.

Siva claimed, "The government's handling of the latest case raises doubts that it is again supporting the accused in the same manner." He criticised Chief Minister N Rangasamy for "remaining quiet on an issue that directly affects public health" and said the silence should not become an encouragement for such crimes.