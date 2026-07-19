e-Zero FIR to speed up probe in cyber crimes

CHENNAI: In a bid to accelerate action against cyber financial frauds, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented the e-Zero FIR system, enabling automatic registration of cases involving losses exceeding Rs 1 lakh and reported through the national cyber crime helpline 1930.

Under the new mechanism, complaints received through 1930 are automatically integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and registered as e-Zero FIRs. These are then electronically transferred to the jurisdictional Cyber Crime Police Station for investigation before being converted into regular FIRs.

Police said the system eliminates duplicate data entry, facilitates faster registration and jurisdictional transfer of cases, and enables quicker freezing of fraudulent transactions, preservation of digital evidence and recovery of funds during the critical golden hour.

Victims will receive an SMS confirming the registration of the e-Zero FIR and directing them to visit the concerned police station within three days to authenticate their complaint, as mandated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The public have been urged to report cyber frauds immediately on 1930 helpline as early reporting significantly improves the chances of recovering the lost money.