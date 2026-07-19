Kovai councillor Babu quits DMK, may join TVK

COIMBATORE: Ward 22 Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) councillor Kovai Babu Selvakumar M on Saturday resigned from the DMK, citing dissatisfaction with the party's internal functioning and leadership. In a letter to DMK president MK Stalin, Babu alleged that party workers were increasingly finding it difficult to raise concerns within the organisation and expressed disappointment over what he described as the party's functioning at the district level.

Speaking to TNIE, Babu said, "As of now, I've only quit from the party and not the CCMC councillor post. I will continue to remain an independent councillor. We can expect more DMK councillors to quit the party in the upcoming days. Currently, I've not decided the next course of action. I will be announcing my decision on which party I'll be joining in the next few days."

Sources close to Babu indicated that he is likely to join the TVK. They further stated that a few councillors from the DMK, CPI and CPM are contemplating resigning from their respective parties and may join the TVK.