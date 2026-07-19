Over 1,000 artefacts unearthed at Vellalore; public exhibition on Sunday

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) unearthed more than 1,000 artefacts dating to the early historical and historical periods from the Noyyal river bed at Vellalore in Coimbatore.

The artefacts will be displayed for public viewing on Sunday to create awareness about the excavation and its findings.

They are part of the ongoing excavations at eight sites across the state announced in March 2025 and allocated Rs 7 crore for comprehensive archaeological excavations and scientific research at the eight sites, including Vellalore. TNSDA began work on April 1.

Officials said the artefacts included Roman copper coins indicating trade links between the ancient city and Coimbatore, household items, ornaments, structural elements such as water channels, floor materials, stone structures, and a round pit with lime plaster.

The artefacts are estimated to belong to the 1st century BC to 3rd century AD, and to the 1st, 5th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th centuries, besides the British period.

In a comparative study, some artefacts are estimated to be 2,100 years old, and officials said they could be older once scientific dating is done. "We believe there was a human settlement spread over around 100 acres around the excavation sites," a senior official said.

The excavations are being carried out at four locations across three sites near the Theneeswarar Temple at Velallore.

The department will display photographs and the actual artefacts at the site between 8am and 6pm on Sunday. Based on public response, the exhibition may be extended.