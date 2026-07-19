Plot allotment: Case against ex-CM’s PSO binned

CHENNAI: Finding the charges, including cheating, were not proved by the prosecution and there was no fraud committed, the Madras High Court has quashed a case pending against a police officer who had served as personal security officer (PSO) of late DMK leader and ex-chief minister K Karunanidhi regarding allotment of a plot by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and its subsequent sale.

The order for quashing the case against C Ganesan was recently passed by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan. Advocate Muthu Ganesa Pandian appeared for the petitioner. The judge held that Ganesan neither made any dishonest nor fraudulent representation while applying for the plot under the government’s discretionary quota, therefore, the offence under section 420 of IPC is not made out.

Further, he entered into the joint development agreement and sold the property after obtaining necessary permission from the authorities as contemplated under Rule 9(1) r/w Sub-Rule 5A of the TN Police Subordinate Service Conduct Rules, 1964.