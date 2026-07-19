Protest is a hallmark of democracy, says Madras HC, quashes case against farmer

Praying for quashing the case pending in the local court, Krishnamoorthy moved the high court. He contended that the police had registered the case for obstructing free movement of the public despite the fact that the protest was held on a private land and no public movement was obstructed.

Justice Nirmal Kumar, in the order, said that no public had lodged a complaint and none got affected due to the protest. Stating that the petitioner and others followed the rights provided by the Constitution, he said, “A mere reading of the allegations in the final report shows that the allegations are general in nature and no specific allegations are made against the petitioner to attract the said provisions. Raising slogans and showing protest itself would not amount to commission of offence.”