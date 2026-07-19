'Raayan', 'Amaran' win big for Tamil cinema

CHENNAI: The 72nd National Awards for the best in Indian cinema for the year 2024, was announced late on Saturday. Amongst Tamil films, Amaran and Maharaja were the biggest winners alongside Dhanush, who also bagged multiple awards.

Amaran, a biopic about the life of late Major Mukund Varadarajan, won awards for Best Director (Rajkumar Periasamy), Best background music (GV Prakash Kumar), and Best editing (R Kalaivannan). Dhanush’s Raayan, which marked his sophomore directorial, also won the Best Tamil Film award.

Speaking to CE, Amaran director Rajkumar said, “I have to speak to the family of Major Mukund. Indhu ma’am (Major Mukund’s wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese) is in Australia right now.

His father and mother are at home in India, and they keep in touch with me constantly. Mukund sir’s mother told me that I would definitely win the National Award.”

Another big winner was Maharaja, which won actor Sachana Namidass the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Sharing her reactions, she said, “While my parents are extremely happy, it was my twin sister who felt very emotional for my win. In fact, she cried more than me. I want to dedicate this award to her.” She also credited director Nithilan Saminathan and actor Vijay Sethupathi for helping her. “Without his (Vijay Sethupathi) guidance, I wouldn’t have been where I am today. He gave me many valuable suggestions on set. Nithilan sir also gave me the freedom to perform my best.”