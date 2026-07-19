State Budget in first week of August: Marie Wilson

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Saturday said the state budget would be presented in the Assembly during the first week of August.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Thoothukudi airport from Chennai, Wilson, who is also the minister in charge of Tirunelveli district, said people had welcomed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s measures against corruption.

On former minister and DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan’s comment that the TVK government would fall, Wilson said the MLA was speaking out of ignorance and did not understand the ground reality. He further alleged that the DMK leadership had failed to respect the people’s mandate and said the verdict delivered by the electorate should be honoured.

Later in the day, Wilson inspected the proposed bypass canal project at Nanguneri and reviewed development works in Radhapuram and Nanguneri taluks.