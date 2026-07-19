Suspect involvement of many officials in Palani land deal scam, says Electricity Minister C T R Nirmalkumar

Replying to media on a question on transferring th case to CBI, Nirmal Kumar said, “We needed a detailed investigation into the Palani fake document registration case. The issue cannot be treated as an isolated case. We suspect that similar fraud cases may have spread to other districts across Tamil Nadu in the past five years. In the Palani case, joint commissioner of HR&CE department had routinely objected to the registration of the Rs 100-crore land. The alleged fraud was carried out in a meticulous manner.”

“If needed, we will hold talks with the registration department minister and even a special cell to handle complaints can be opened. We are receiving complaints that fake land deeds might have been issued not only for temple lands but also for waterbodies, including lakes and ponds. We suspect the involvement of registration department officials, since without their knowledge, these cannot be done.” On DMK, the minister said they cannot contest alone in TN Assembly elections. They won’t get even 20 seats in any election. Only with the support of the Congress, the VCK, the Left parties and the IUML, they managed to capture power in Tamil Nadu in 2021.