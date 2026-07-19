Three killed after car rams parked truck on NH

TIRUPPUR: Three people, including a woman, died when a car collided with the rear of a truck, which was parked on the road side on the Salem-Cochin National Highway, in Tiruppur district early on Saturday. Five people, including a female child, traveling in the car were injured in this accident.

The deceased were identified as Kumar (38), Vijay (31), and Thenmozhi (30) of Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district.

The injured persons are Rajkumar (21), Ayyappan (29), Kavya (22), Ilakkiya (24), and Subhasree (5), from the same area. Police said Ayyappan and Kavya, who got married recently, had planned a trip to Ooty with friends. On Friday, the couple, with their friends, left Tiruttani for Ooty by car. Kumar came with his daughter Subashree. Rajkumar was driving the car. At around 5.45 am on Saturday, the car was travelling on the Salem-Cochin National Highway near Chengapalli in Tiruppur district when the car unexpectedly crashed into the rear of a truck loaded with gas cylinders that was parked on the roadside in the area. Three of the eight people in the car, including Kumar, died on the spot. All the others are undergoing treatment.