TN first among large states in Niti Aayog ranking for infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Investment Friendliness Index 2026, prepared by Niti Aayog, ranked Tamil Nadu first among large states on the infrastructure pillar and highlighted its deep technical talent pool, efficient ports and reliable power network as key competitive advantages. The state also secured third place overall among large states with a composite score of 53.3 out of 100, behind Gujarat (56.6) and Maharashtra (53.7).

The report said Tamil Nadu’s extensive network of engineering colleges, industrial training institutes and polytechnics has created one of the country’s strongest industrial skills ecosystems, supporting sectors ranging from the automobiles sector and electronics to advanced manufacturing.

Among the state’s key infrastructure strengths, the report noted its ports ranked third nationally on turnaround time adjusted for capacity, while electricity outages were about 4% lower than the average for large states.

Transmission and distribution losses were also around 3% below the peer-group average, reflecting the reliability of the state’s power network.

Tamil Nadu’s export-oriented industrial base was another differentiator. Its exports amounted to 36% of gross state domestic product, exceeding the average for large states, while the state also recorded the second-highest number of Atal Tinkering Labs in the country, highlighting investments in innovation and technical education.

The report also cited the state’s conversion of investment memoranda of understanding into implementation and praised its digital investor facilitation systems, including the Biz Buddy platform and the Guidance Tamil Nadu Investor Facilitation Portal, which typically resolve investor grievances within 30 days.