TVK govt failed to prevent custodial deaths, charges EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the ruling TVK government, alleging that it has failed to prevent custodial deaths and abuse of power by law enforcement officials.

He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take strong action to prevent custodial deaths, unnecessary police encounters, and abuse of power in order to ensure that people receive the change they had voted for.

In a statement, Palaniswami said people had voted for change after the previous DMK government, hoping such incidents would not continue. However, he alleged that the present government was following the same path and had failed to protect the lives of ordinary people.