TVK Uthangarai MLA Ilaiyaraja bribery bid: Two more arrested, Rs 2.82 crore seized

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged attempt to bribe TVK Uthangarai MLA Ilaiyaraja. The total number of arrests in the case has risen to 14.

The suspects have been identified as Selvam Karunanidhi (52) of Korattur and Saravanan (45) of Saligramam. The police said they seized Rs 2.82 crore in unaccounted cash from the duo during the investigation.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Ilaiyaraja with the Chennai police on June 29, alleging he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the speaker if a no-confidence motion is moved in the Assembly.

Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and had earlier arrested 12 persons, including Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam, who runs an election survey firm, Tiruchy Naresh, and Medavakkam Thiagarajan.

Sources said another suspect, Vinoth, is being questioned in connection with the case.