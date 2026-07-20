12 students from govt schools in Madurai clear NEET, qualify for govt med college admission

MADURAI: A total of 12 students from government higher secondary schools in Madurai have become eligible for admission to government medical colleges this academic year following the announcement of the re-NEET results on Friday. Of them, six students are from the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Austinpatti.

As many as 726 students from the government and government-aided schools in the district, who received free coaching under the state’s Vettri Padigal scheme, appeared for the recently held re-NEET examination.

Of them, 252 qualified for admission to medical courses. Six students from the Government Model Higher Secondary School scored more than 400 marks in the examination.

Last year, 572 students from government and government-aided schools in the district appeared for the NEET examination.

Of them, 221 secured the qualifying cut-off marks, including 39 students from government schools and 182 from government-aided schools.

Among the eligible candidates, 10 secured admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government medical colleges, while 24 joined AYUSH courses.

Speaking to TNIE, S Vennila Devi, Government School Chemistry PG Teacher and district coordinator for free NEET coaching, said students from government and government-aided schools receive free NEET coaching every Saturday from Class XI onwards under the Vettri Padigal scheme at block-level centres.

“After the board examinations, students underwent 35 days of intensive coaching from 10 am to 5 pm at three centres — Elango Corporation School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Othakadai, and PKN Higher Secondary School, Thirumangalam. Initially, students attended the classes enthusiastically. However, after the announcement of the re-NEET examination, attendance dropped by nearly 40%,” she said.

Vennila Devi further said the NEET qualifying cut-off had increased from 113 marks last year to 177 marks this year. Of the 12 students who scored 400 marks and above, six were first-time candidates from the Government Model Higher Secondary School, while the remaining six were NEET repeaters.