Activists TN's Thoothukudi renew call for crackdown on fake palm jaggery products

THOOTHUKUDI: Citing the recent Rs 38-crore tax demand raised against six jaggery traders for selling sugar-blended palm jaggery as traditional Panankarupatti to evade GST, palm activists have renewed their demand for a crackdown on the manufacture and sale of adulterated palm jaggery, saying it tarnishes the reputation of the GI-tagged Udangudi product.

The Commercial Taxes and Registration Department recently imposed a penalty of over Rs 38 crore on six traders after finding that they had been manufacturing sugar-blended jaggery and marketing it as Panankarupatti (pathaneer-made palm jaggery) since 2019 while paying lower GST.

Panankarupatti is prepared by boiling pathaneer (palm sap) collected from the inflorescence of palmyra trees during summer. Considered a traditional food with medicinal value, it is produced without the addition of sugar.

According to officials, loose sales of genuine palm jaggery are exempted from GST, while packed palm jaggery attracts 5% GST. However, sugar-blended jaggery falls under a different tariff category and attracts 18% GST.

The tax evasion came to light after the officials from Chennai tracked returns of jaggery traders in Udangudi, a major palm jaggery production hub, that reported annual turnovers exceeding Rs 5 crore.

During inspections, officials allegedly found large quantities of white sugar stored in palm jaggery production units. Verification of purchase records revealed bulk procurement of sugar, following which the traders were summoned for inquiry.