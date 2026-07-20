Craze for reels turns railway tracks, bridges into death traps in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Recurrent accidents over the past one year and repeated warnings from authorities seem to have little impact on youth who risk their lives taking selfies, filming dance videos and making reels for social media on railway tracks and bridges.
According to police and railway sources, 39 accidents have been reported on the tracks under the Tiruchy railway jurisdiction over the past one year. Of these, 14 occurred between Ponmalai and Srirangam, including the Odathurai-Cauvery bridge stretch, 12 between Tiruchy and Manapparai, seven between Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, four between Tiruchy and Thiruverumbur, and two between Tiruchy and Kulithalai.
In addition, at least 15 accidents have been reported this year on the bridges across the Cauvery and the Kollidam. These include accidents that took place while trying to cross closed level crossing gates and those that took place while taking pictures standing near railway tracks and close to moving trains.
Youngsters continue to ignore such risks despite repeated warnings, railway and police authorities said. Some youths are often seen standing close to moving trains, walking along tracks, sitting on railway bridges and performing dance stunts while recording videos.
Several locations in and around Tiruchy city, including railway bridges at Odathurai (Cauvery river), Melapudur and Kudamurutti, as well as river bridges across the Cauvery, Kollidam and Kudamurutti, have allegedly turned into spots for youngsters seeking attractive backgrounds for social media content. In March, a painter was arrested for allegedly making a dance video on the railway tracks near Melapudu for entering a restricted area and violating safety regulations.
Speaking to TNIE, an RFP personnel said, “We have installed warning boards at level crossing gates. Railway tracks and bridges are dangerous areas, and taking selfies or recording reels on railway property is a safety violation.”
Residents said the craze for social media popularity has youth turn a blind eye to safety. Such activities are on the rise allegedly due to inadequate monitoring, regular patrol and safety awareness measures, they said.
A Chelladurai, a resident of Odathurai said, “Youngsters come here to take attractive photos and videos for social media, not realising that it might even cost them their lives.
I have personally warned such youngsters to move away, but my warnings have always fallen on deaf ears.” Another resident, R Dharaman from Alagiripuram, said, “Such reckless and highly dangerous activities have become increasingly common near railway crossings and bridge areas. I see at least 20 individuals filming risky videos every month while standing on bridges and railway tracks.”
Explaining the steps being taken to avert accidents, a GRP official said, “We have installed warning and awareness boards at level crossing gates and accident-prone locations. We also organise awareness campaigns emphasising the risks of crossing closed gates or taking pictures standing near the tracks. We regularly warn people from engaging in such activities, and also levy fine on those who are caught doing so.”
A city police official said, “We have not received complaints regarding such activities. However, we have repeatedly advised youngsters not to enter restricted areas for selfies and videos. We are increasing surveillance at vulnerable locations and taking action against those who violate safety rules.”