Craze for reels turns railway tracks, bridges into death traps in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Recurrent accidents over the past one year and repeated warnings from authorities seem to have little impact on youth who risk their lives taking selfies, filming dance videos and making reels for social media on railway tracks and bridges.

According to police and railway sources, 39 accidents have been reported on the tracks under the Tiruchy railway jurisdiction over the past one year. Of these, 14 occurred between Ponmalai and Srirangam, including the Odathurai-Cauvery bridge stretch, 12 between Tiruchy and Manapparai, seven between Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, four between Tiruchy and Thiruverumbur, and two between Tiruchy and Kulithalai.

In addition, at least 15 accidents have been reported this year on the bridges across the Cauvery and the Kollidam. These include accidents that took place while trying to cross closed level crossing gates and those that took place while taking pictures standing near railway tracks and close to moving trains.

Youngsters continue to ignore such risks despite repeated warnings, railway and police authorities said. Some youths are often seen standing close to moving trains, walking along tracks, sitting on railway bridges and performing dance stunts while recording videos.

Several locations in and around Tiruchy city, including railway bridges at Odathurai (Cauvery river), Melapudur and Kudamurutti, as well as river bridges across the Cauvery, Kollidam and Kudamurutti, have allegedly turned into spots for youngsters seeking attractive backgrounds for social media content. In March, a painter was arrested for allegedly making a dance video on the railway tracks near Melapudu for entering a restricted area and violating safety regulations.