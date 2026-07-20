DMK Vilathikulam MLA arrested for threatening CM Vijay

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi district crime branch arrested Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan of DMK party following an FIR on threatening Chief Minister Joseph Vijay during a thanks giving meeting held late at Kovilpatti on Saturday.

Markandeyan allegedly said that the CM's bones will be broken in the legislative assembly, and made controversial remarks.

The Thamilag Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) North East district joint secretary P Kasiraman lodged a complaint against him with Thoothukudi SP Abishek Gupta seeking action.