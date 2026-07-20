DMK Vilathikulam MLA arrested for threatening CM Vijay

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi district crime branch arrested Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan of DMK party following an FIR on threatening Chief Minister Joseph Vijay during a thanks giving meeting held late at Kovilpatti on Saturday.
Markandeyan allegedly said that the CM's bones will be broken in the legislative assembly, and made controversial remarks.
The Thamilag Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) North East district joint secretary P Kasiraman lodged a complaint against him with Thoothukudi SP Abishek Gupta seeking action.
Acting on the complaint, District Crime Branch had registered FIR against Markandeyan under section 351(3),352,353(2) of BNS.
In the early morning on Monday, police team went to his residence to arrest him. The DMK cadre opposed police actions and resorted to protest.
However, police team led by DCB inspector P Janaki arrested Markandeyan and escorted him to SP office for inquiry. The inquiry is on.