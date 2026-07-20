Faulty meters, billing errors caused spike in power bills: TNPDCL

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has admitted that lapses by its own officials – from chief engineers down to revenue supervisors – allowed faulty meter readings and billing errors to go unchecked, and has now warned of disciplinary action against those responsible.

The warning, part of the utility’s ongoing revenue reforms, is aimed at improving revenue collection, ensuring accurate billing and enhancing consumer satisfaction. The move comes amid a rise in complaints from domestic consumers over unusually high electricity bills.

An internal communication – accessed by TNIE – issued by the director (finance) to all chief engineers, states that field verification by revenue and accounts supervisors “has not been carried out properly”, and inspections by electricity distribution circle officials “have not been conducted effectively”.

The result was a spate of complaints from domestic consumers hit with unusually high bills which could be traced to defective meters, wrong readings and billing anomalies that a basic inspection should have caught, the circular said.