First phase of excavation finds proof of ancient settlement in TN's Vellalore

COIMBATORE: The first season of excavations by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) at Vellalore in Coimbatore has uncovered evidence of an ancient settlement spread across nearly 100 acres on the southern bank of the Noyyal river, raising hopes that the site could emerge as one of TN’s most significant archaeological discoveries since Keezhadi.

Officials said more than 1,000 artefacts dating from the Sangam age to the British period have been unearthed. “We have classified the findings into three broad phases,” said Dr K Suresh Kumar, director of the Archaeological Excavations Camp, TNSDA.

The earliest dates from the 1st century BC to the 3rd or 4th century AD, followed by the medieval period, which yielded the largest number of artefacts, and remains from the 8th to the 15th century AD.

According to officials, comparative studies suggest some of the artefacts could be around 2,100 years old, though their antiquity will be confirmed only after scientific dating.

The excavation has strengthened evidence that a large settlement once existed at Uppiliyar Thittu, on the southern side of the Noyyal riverbed. Historically known as Velilur, Vellalore is believed to have been associated with the Velir chieftains under the Chera empire.

‘Will continue fight with ASI on Keezhadi report’

Minister A Rajmohan after inspecting the open museum at Keezhadi on Sunday said that the TVK government would continue TN’s fight with the ASI to make it accept the report submitted by archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna on Keezhadi without changes. “Keezhadi is not only the cradle of Tamil people but also the cradle of world civilisation,” he remarked