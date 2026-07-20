Madurai Corporation to use AI, GPS to improve garbage clearance

MADURAI: The Madurai Corporation is all set to roll out a series of technology-driven measures to strengthen solid waste management across the city, including identifying garbage vulnerable points using artificial intelligence (AI), deploying GPS-enabled monitoring of conservancy workers and establishing new micro-composting centres (MCCs) to improve waste processing.

The corporation has proposed to use AI to identify locations where garbage is frequently dumped in violation of rules.

The system will analyse inputs from CCTV cameras and other monitoring mechanisms to automatically detect vulnerable garbage dumping points, enabling officials to take prompt action and prevent recurring accumulation of waste.

The Corporation also plans to integrate GPS-based monitoring of sanitation vehicles.

Officials said the system would help track field operations in real time, verify attendance, monitor the movement of workers and vehicles, assess route compliance and improve overall efficiency in waste collection.

The initiative is also expected to facilitate better supervision of conservancy staff and quicker response to public complaints.

As part of the proposal, the Corporation has identified 10 garbage vulnerable points across the city for intensified monitoring. These include Vandiyur Park badminton point, Holy Family School area, the stretch opposite the fruit market etc.

Officials also added that five new MCCs will be opened to process biodegradable waste generated within the city. Thirty MCCs are currently operational in the city.

Officials said decentralised composting would help reduce the quantity of waste transported to dumping yards, lower transportation costs and improve scientific processing of biodegradable waste at the source.

Civic activist T Nageshwaran welcomed the new steps to improve solid waste management. “Action should also be taken to improve door-to-door collection of waste which is often not being done properly,” he stated.