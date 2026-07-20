Manapparai SIPCOT awaits TN govt's nod to acquire 288 acres for expansion

TIRUCHY: Encouraged by the strong demand, officials of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Limited have identified around 288 acres at Maravanur village, about 10 km from the existing facility at Kannudaiyanpatti in Manapparai for expansion. Sources in the district administration said a proposal has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government seeking approval to acquire the land.

Out of the total 1,097.36-acres in the industrial park, 131.01 acres have been earmarked for SIDCO and 258.60 acres allotted to industries. Apart from this, nearly 300 acres has been reserved for roads, common infrastructure and future projects.

A senior SIPCOT official said a tender worth Rs 43 crore was floated recently for executing the final phase of infrastructure works. “The infrastructure works will begin shortly. We expect the remaining plots to be allotted within the next one year,” the official said, adding acquisition of the additional 288 acres is expected to be completed within six to nine months once the government approves it.

The expansion proposal comes even as the 148.9-acre Thiruverumbur SIPCOT Industrial Park, which was opened for allotment around six months ago, has failed to attract a single buyer.

“About two months ago, we completed the approach road and installed signboards at the Thiruverumbur park. We have been receiving enquiries from several companies, but none has confirmed so far,” another senior SIPCOT official said. The official attributed the sluggish response to the assembly elections and change in government. However, he expressed confidence that investments would gather pace.

Explaining the contrasting response to the two industrial parks, V B Jeganathan, executive member of Trichy Intra-City Development Endeavours (TIDES), said Manapparai enjoys geographical advantage.

“The Manapparai SIPCOT attracts industries not only from Tiruchy but also from Karur and Dindigul districts as it is strategically located along the Bengaluru National Highway. Thiruverumbur, on the other hand, primarily caters to Tiruchy, although it is close to the airport,” he said.

Mukil P Rajappa, president of the Tiruchirappalli District Small Industries Association (TIDISSIA), alleged that the Thiruverumbur SIPCOT industrial estate was initially planned for a single large investor. However, the proposal failed to take off, the government planned to develop it for small and medium industries instead. Given its location within Tiruchy’s suburban limits, the estate is better suited for Tiruchy-based industries, he said.