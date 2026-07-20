Mixed signals: Traffic lights' trial leads to confusion on Puducherry roads

PUDUCHERRY: The trial operation of new smart traffic signals at key junctions in Puducherry has caused confusion among motorists as the old traffic lights also continue to function alongside the new ones.
Under the Smart Cities project, traffic signals at 22 junctions were upgraded or replaced last year. The new signals have recently been put into operation on a trial basis. However, the old traffic signals are also functioning at several junctions, with amber lights remaining on continuously and, at times, red and green lights also lit, leading to confusion among road users.
B Bathri (21), a resident of Kosapalayam, said, "Suddenly the new signals started functioning, while simultaneously the old signals were showing amber lights. In some places, the old signals even display red and green lights. This creates confusion among motorists, and many stop unnecessarily at the junctions."
S Madhavi (59), a resident of Muthialpet, said the situation resulted in minor accidents and congestion at some junctions. "A few days ago, the signals installed at the Karuvadikuppam junction started operating all of a sudden within a gap of just 10 seconds. Even the traffic police personnel were unaware of the issue when we informed them. It led to confusion, minor collisions, and arguments among motorists passing through the junction," she said.
Several residents also complained that the signal timing at some junctions was inadequate to clear traffic, forcing motorists to wait through multiple cycles. They said the old traffic signals should be removed soon so that only the new system remains in operation.
A senior official of the Puducherry Traffic Police told TNIE that the old traffic lights were earlier under the control of the police department. The official said, "Now the operation of the smart traffic signals falls under the Smart Cities project and is managed in coordination with various departments. Since the system is under trial, some errors are occurring, which are being identified and rectified."
"Within two to three weeks, the trial will be over and the new traffic signals will become fully operational. The old traffic signals will then be removed immediately. We are taking necessary steps to prevent accidents and traffic congestion in Puducherry, and we need the support of the public," the official added.