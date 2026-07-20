Mixed signals: Traffic lights' trial leads to confusion on Puducherry roads

PUDUCHERRY: The trial operation of new smart traffic signals at key junctions in Puducherry has caused confusion among motorists as the old traffic lights also continue to function alongside the new ones.

Under the Smart Cities project, traffic signals at 22 junctions were upgraded or replaced last year. The new signals have recently been put into operation on a trial basis. However, the old traffic signals are also functioning at several junctions, with amber lights remaining on continuously and, at times, red and green lights also lit, leading to confusion among road users.

B Bathri (21), a resident of Kosapalayam, said, "Suddenly the new signals started functioning, while simultaneously the old signals were showing amber lights. In some places, the old signals even display red and green lights. This creates confusion among motorists, and many stop unnecessarily at the junctions."

S Madhavi (59), a resident of Muthialpet, said the situation resulted in minor accidents and congestion at some junctions. "A few days ago, the signals installed at the Karuvadikuppam junction started operating all of a sudden within a gap of just 10 seconds. Even the traffic police personnel were unaware of the issue when we informed them. It led to confusion, minor collisions, and arguments among motorists passing through the junction," she said.