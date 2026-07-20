MLA poaching case: Finance firm sealed in TN's Karur

KARUR: Acting on the directions of the Triplicane police investigating the alleged MLA poaching case, the Karur district police conducted searches at the office of a financier on Saturday night.

A team led by Lalapettai police inspector Manikandan seized CCTV footage and account books from the office of Kanagaraj in Pari Nagar. Following the hour-long search, the office was sealed. Police said no cash was seized.

The investigation stems from a complaint lodged by TVK’s Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja with the Chennai police on June 29, alleging he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in a no confidence motion. A total of 14 people, including Thirunavukarasu, who runs an election survey firm, have been arrested so far.