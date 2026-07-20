Mudumalai Tiger Reserve temporarily bans tourist vehicles on Moyar, Singara forest roads

NILGIRIS: Based on an interim order of the Madras High Court, officials of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have restricted the movement of tourist vehicles on the forest roads leading to Moyar, Singara and Vibuthimalai in Masinagudi from Monday (July 20).

However, MTR officials clarified that recognised jeep safaris will continue to operate on these routes. They also stated that there are no restrictions on the movement of local residents vehicles.

Forest department sources said the interim order was issued to ensure the free movement of wildlife, as tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wild elephants, gaurs and spotted deer are known to move through these areas throughout the day and night. However some tourists are disturbing the animal movements.

"We will set up a check post at each entry point and deploy two staff members round the clock to ensure that tourist vehicles are parked near the Masinagudi junction, from where the Moyar and Singara forest roads branch off. We will submit a status report detailing the steps taken in compliance with the court order during the next hearing on July 31," a forest department official said.

R Shaijeesh, executive member of the Nilgiris Motor Drivers' Union, welcomed the forest department's decision, saying it would provide jeep safari operators with a livelihood by enabling them to take tourists along the Moyar and Singara routes.