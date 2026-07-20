Off the cuff | DMK leaders reach airport 12 hours early to welcome Stalin

All roads lead to Perambur

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently inaugurated his Perambur MLA office, and petitions began arriving almost immediately. Nearly 30 representations landed on the very next day. Among those queuing up, however, were people from as far as Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppur, having travelled all the way to Perambur with their grievances. They were politely advised to approach their own constituency MLA offices or the CM’s Cell instead. Evidently, the distinction was lost on many. The board outside may say ‘Perambur MLA Office’, but for a fair number of petitioners, it already appears to have acquired a rather grander designation.

-Praveena SA