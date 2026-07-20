Off the cuff | DMK leaders reach airport 12 hours early to welcome Stalin

DMK’s rush hour
Sunday morning saw Chennai airport taken over by a sea of DMK leaders and cadres, all eagerly awaiting former CM and DMK president M K Stalin’s return from London after attending his grandson’s graduation. K Ponmudy, T M Anbarasan, P K Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian were among those present, while welcome posters were held high by enthusiastic party workers. There was just one problem: they had turned up about 12 hours too early. As passengers emerged from the arrival gate, Stalin never did. In a video circulating on social media, a senior leader is heard saying, “It’s 8 tonight, brother. They missed the flight.” The welcome arrived well before its guest.
-Subashini Vijayakumar
When rules take sides
Tiruchy appears to have discovered two rulebooks for banners. Outside a hall hosting a discussion on Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani’s RSS: The Trojan Horse, police swiftly removed DK banners, insisting permissions did not cover flags and flex boards. Across the city, however, towering birthday banners of CM C Joseph Vijay and TVK general secretary Bussy Anand continue to dominate road junctions, pavements and street corners, with little official urgency. Following arguments, the DK banners returned by evening. If banners are a menace, remove them all. If they are acceptable, spare everyone the selective sermon. Rules should not depend on the face displayed.
-Pearson Lenekar SR
All roads lead to Perambur
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently inaugurated his Perambur MLA office, and petitions began arriving almost immediately. Nearly 30 representations landed on the very next day. Among those queuing up, however, were people from as far as Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppur, having travelled all the way to Perambur with their grievances. They were politely advised to approach their own constituency MLA offices or the CM’s Cell instead. Evidently, the distinction was lost on many. The board outside may say ‘Perambur MLA Office’, but for a fair number of petitioners, it already appears to have acquired a rather grander designation.
-Praveena SA
The last picture
Three days after the Vietnam boat tragedy, a man’s body finally reached home. As his family gathered for the last rites, cameras appeared and flashes followed. In the scramble for a better frame, a photographer asked a young man to move aside, only to realise he was the deceased’s son. Through tears, the son reminded everyone that standing beside his father mattered more than making the evening news. It was a painful moment that deserved silence more than shutter clicks. Journalism exists to bear witness, but every so often it must pause and remember that compassion should always come before the perfect picture.
-Gautham Selvarajan