PEN pays heavy price for DMK's poll defeat

CHENNAI: The DMK has scaled down the role of its in-house political consultancy, Populous Empowerment Network (PEN), and is increasingly relying on its organisational structure to drive political planning and electoral strategy following defeat in the Assembly election.

Much of the planning, constituency feedback and coordination that was earlier handled by PEN, founded by party president MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, is now being directly undertaken by the party.

Highly placed sources in DMK told TNIE that the firm has reduced its workforce considerably and retained only a core team of around 40 members. The team is now largely focused on monitoring party activities and holding review meetings to analyse what went wrong both on the ground and on digital platforms, sources said.

“During the election, there were close to 500 people in the team working for the party on constituency management, social media management and media management. During non-election times, the strength used to be between 160- 200. However, after the election, except the team leads and senior most people, all of them were asked to leave,” a PEN team lead who survived the layoff said.