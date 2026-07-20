Residents demand strengthening of emergency delivery care at Ambur govt hospital

TIRUPATTUR: The residents of Ambur and its surrounding areas have renewed their long-pending demand for improving emergency obstetric services at the Ambur Government Hospital, following the death of a pregnant woman, who was referred from the GH to the Government Pentland Hospital in Vellore and later to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai due to the high-risk nature of her pregnancy.

The incident occurred in June when M Shalima from Thuthipattu went to the Ambur GH for delivery. However, by the time the woman was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, after having been referred from two hospitals over the lack of an emergency delivery facility, both the mother and the foetus were dead.

"The journey from Ambur to Vellore took around 1.5 hours. If the emergency delivery facility had been there at the Ambur GH itself, two lives could have been saved," said one of Shalima's neighbours from Thuthipattu.

Several residents alleged that the specialist doctor (OB/GYN - obstetrician gynaecologist) is typically available only for a few hours in the mornings; afterwards, only a few doctors remain, and delivery cases are being referred to either Vaniyambadi or Vellore. They also claimed that, at times, only nurses are present to handle deliveries, in the absence of a specialist doctor.

The government hospital in Ambur serves people from around 36 wards and over 50 surrounding villages. The Vaniyambadi hospital is located nearly 18 kilometres from the Ambur GH, while the Pentland Hospital is around 50 kilometres away.

Suresh Babu, a local activist, raised the issue while Tirupattur Collector G Ravikumar was conducting an inspection of the facility on July 9. Suresh said that the hospital needs a CEmONC (Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care) system with dedicated obstetricians, anaesthesiologists, and paediatricians to handle emergency deliveries and provide comprehensive maternal and newborn care.