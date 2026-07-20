Taiwan eyes southern TN for next wave of manufacturing expansion

CHENNAI: Taiwanese investors are looking beyond the established industrial belt of Chennai and Sriperumbudur, with southern Tamil Nadu emerging as a potential destination for the state’s next phase of manufacturing expansion.

An eight-member Taiwanese delegation that toured SIPCOT in Tirunelveli and VOC Port in Thoothukudi in June found the region well-positioned to host the next wave of manufacturing clusters, particularly in green energy, electronics and electric vehicles, according to Stephen S C Hsu, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai.

Speaking to TNIE, Hsu, who recently completed a year in Chennai, described the visit as primarily “a fact-finding trip” to assess the region’s industrial and logistics potential.

The visit reflects a broader shift in the way Taiwanese firms view Tamil Nadu - from being merely a manufacturing destination to a strategic partner for high-technology investments. While footwear, textiles, machinery and electronics assembly continue to anchor investments in northern Tamil Nadu, companies are increasingly exploring opportunities in advanced manufacturing, semiconductor supply-chain components, electric vehicles and green-energy infrastructure, Hsu said.