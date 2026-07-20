Thoothukudi police deny assault charge, say labourer was injured in domestic dispute

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi district police on Sunday denied allegations that a daily wage labourer was assaulted by police personnel at Naduvakurichi under the Thattarmadam police station limits, stating that the injuries were sustained during a domestic dispute.

According to sources, R Manikandan (36), a daily wage labourer, went to his wife’s house late on Saturday and allegedly created a ruckus. The couple, who had been living separately for the past few months, allegedly got into an argument during which both sustained injuries.

Following a distress call to the police, personnel from the Thattarmadam police station reached the spot, pacified the situation, and took Manikandan to the police station for inquiry.

Subsequently, allegations surfaced on social media claiming that Manikandan had been brutally assaulted by the police. Refuting the claims, the district police, in a press release, said Manikandan had suffered injuries during the altercation with his wife and her relatives and not due to any police assault.

“There is no truth in the social media claims about a police attack, and the public should refrain from spreading such false allegations,” the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manikandan’s wife, the police registered a case against him under Sections 296(b), 115(2), 118(1), and 353(3) of the BNS.