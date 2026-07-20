Tamil Nadu

Three held for attacking elderly SC man with machete in TN's Kayampatti

The Othakadai police have identified them as M Ramar (26), M Lakshman (26), and M Praveen (34). Police said the trio have several cases pending against them.
The ang also damaged the roofs of four houses in Kayampatti village.
The ang also damaged the roofs of four houses in Kayampatti village.(Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MADURAI: Three caste Hindu men have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old Scheduled Caste man with a machete and damaging the roofs of four houses belonging to SC families in Kayampatti village in the early hours of Sunday.

The Othakadai police have identified them as M Ramar (26), M Lakshman (26), and M Praveen (34). Police said the trio have several cases pending against them.

P Thiruma Suresh (31), a resident, said the accused waylaid a villager, Karuppu, who had gone to the bus stop to receive a relative, and entered into a heated argument before chasing them around 3 am.

On the way, they allegedly attacked M Suppan (70), who was sleeping in front of his house, with a machete. Suppan sustained injuries and was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. Police said no one else suffered major injuries, though a few residents were allegedly threatened and assaulted.

Madurai Range DIG Abhinav Kumar and Madurai SP N Devanathan inspected the village. The VCK demanded that the accused be detained under the Goondas Act and announced a protest on July 22.

machete attack
Scheduled caste man