TN mandates anti-bribery boards in all govt offices

CHENNAI: The state government has directed all government departments, district administrations, local bodies, public sector undertakings and government companies to prominently display anti-bribery notice boards carrying the message, “bribe giving and receiving is an offence,” along with the contact details of the DVAC.

In a government order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on July 14, the government noted that repeated instructions issued since 2006 had not been followed scrupulously in several offices, with anti-corruption boards either missing or not displayed at locations easily visible to the public.

The fresh instructions mandate that all offices display bilingual (Tamil and English) notice boards at prominent public locations and publish the same message on their official websites with a link to the DVAC portal. The boards must include the DVAC’s address, phone numbers, WhatsApp number, fax number and email ID for members of the public to report corruption.

Departments have also been asked to issue similar directions to all boards, corporations, local bodies and public sector undertakings under their administrative control.

To ensure compliance, inspection wings and district collectorate inspection cells have been instructed to verify whether the boards have been installed and the directions implemented.

All departments and department heads have been asked to submit compliance reports to the Human Resources Management department after confirming implementation across all offices under their control.

The latest reminder comes days after the government launched a dedicated DVAC WhatsApp number (9498180936) to enable the public to report corruption more easily.