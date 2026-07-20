TN pushes for widening of Chennai-Kumari NH

CHENNAI: State Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna has said the Tamil Nadu government would approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to widen the existing Chennai-Kanniyakumari National Highway into a six/eight-lane corridor.

Speaking to reporters recently, the minister said that, following the chief minister’s directions, the state government has decided to urge the union government to upgrade all major national highways in Tamil Nadu to six/eight lanes and develop new expressways across the state.

The minister also said the state government plans to develop more expressways through an open and transparent tendering process. “There will be no pre-fixing of tenders for any road project in the state. We are committed to developing more expressways,” Arjuna said.

At present, the Tambaram-Chettipunniyam stretch of the Chennai-Kanniyakumari National Highway has been widened to eight lanes, while a proposal to expand the Chettipunniyam-Tindivanam section to six lanes has been submitted to the union government for approval.