TN's compensation for wildlife attack victims lower than Karnataka, Kerala

COIMBATORE: Even as wild animals such as tigers, elephants and leopards are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the ex gratia compensation paid to families of victims killed in wild animal attacks varies significantly from one state to another. While the centre provides the legal framework for wildlife protection, state governments decide upon the quantum of compensation and financial assistance, resulting in wide disparities across the country.

Sources say Maharashtra provides Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of a person killed in a wild animal attack, the highest in the country. While Karnataka provides Rs 20 lakh, Kerala offers Rs 15 lakh and Tamil Nadu Rs 10 lakh to families of victims killed in attacks by wild animals.

Tamil Nadu is placed in the same compensation category as several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Similarly, Kerala provides compensation of up to Rs 1 lakh for injuries caused by wild animals and up to Rs 4 lakh for damage to houses, among the highest compensation offered by states in these categories. In comparison, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department provides only Rs 59,100 for major injuries and none for minor injuries.

Tamil Nadu's compensation for crop damage (Rs 25,000 per acre) and property damage caused by wild animals (Rs 95,000) is also lower than the assistance offered by several other states.