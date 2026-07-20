Travellers, forest dept urge for vista clearance in TN's Denkanikottai

KRISHNAGIRI: Public and the forest department demanded the Doddamanju panchayat for vista clearance for the overgrown weeds and to prevent human-animal conflict near Kodakarai in the Denkanikottai forest range.

An eight kilometres stretch between Bettamugilalam junction road to Kodakarai is filled with weeds and bushes on both sides of the road hampering visibility while driving and concealing roadside elephant.

C Kumar (35) of Bettamugilalam, who went to meet his relatives at Kodakarai told TNIE that,

"Many spots along the eight kilometres stretch to Kodakarai is difficult to drive. Sometimes, vehicles coming in the opposite direction are not visible. The road is narrow and incessant parking by tourists makes it dangerous. The forest or rural development department must immediately perform vista clearance and reduce unnecessary vehicle movement on forest roads."

Due to the lack of signboards in the hairpins about animal movement and Kumar said they must be increased."Similarly, there is no proper road sign in the curves, caution or sign board about animal movement.

A forest official told TNIE, "Early this year, we asked Bettamugilalam panchayat for vista clearance from the Iyyur to Bettamugilalam road stretch, but we did not ask for Kodakarai road stretch in Doddamanju panchayat.With the support of the rural development department, we will ask the pachayat for vista clearance on a three metre stretch for both sides of the road."

A Denkanikottai forest ranger, Muralidharan, and Thalli Block Development Officer, K Lakshmi said they will check about the vista clearance issue with the forest officials and panchayat and, reduce the unnecessary movement of people inside the North Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.