With next police hiring only in 2027, aspirants in Tamil Nadu fret over age bar

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board’s (TNUSRB) latest annual planner scheduling major recruitment notifications only in 2027, aspirants have urged the state to either advance the recruitment process or extend the Covid-era upper age relaxation, warning that thousands could become ineligible for government jobs.

The concern centres on the two-year upper age relaxation granted during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is set to expire on September 12, 2026. However, under the annual planner, the common recruitment notification is tentatively scheduled for June 2027, while the joint recruitment notification is slated for August 2027. Aspirants said many of them would cross the upper age limit before the recruitment process even begins.

“The government should conduct the recruitment this year as per the earlier schedule. If that is not possible, it should at least extend the age relaxation,” said M Dinesh Kumar (30), a TNUSRB aspirant from Madurai.

According to aspirants, the repeated postponements stem from pending court cases, question paper errors, answer key disputes, reservation-related issues and litigation over the Persons Studied in Tamil Medium quota.