10 tonnes of waste suspected to be from Kerala dumped in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: Around 10 tonnes of waste, allegedly brought from Kerala, has been dumped on an HR&CE land at Keezha Kadayam village in Tenkasi district, raising environmental concerns among residents and activists on Monday.

The waste included plastic waste, electronic waste, discarded mobile phone parts, damaged car seats and seat covers, electrical wires, thermocol from dismantled refrigerators and expired tablets packed in sacks.

The waste was found about 100 feet from the Kadayam-Tenkasi Road, near a burial ground of the Keezha Kadayam panchayat. The sacks and wastes had Malayalam letters written on them. Many number boards of the Kerala-registered vehicles were also found among the wastes.

The Kadayam police registered a case against unidentified persons who dumped the waste based on a complaint filed by HR & CE department’s executive officer Sudha.

Environmentalists alleged that the waste had been transported from Kerala and dumped at the secluded spot as had happened earlier. They expressed concern that rainwater could wash the waste into the nearby Jambu river and agricultural fields, polluting the soil and groundwater.