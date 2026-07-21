102 TAHDCO tribal houses handed over without toilets, residents allege in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 102 tribal houses constructed by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) reportedly do not have bathroom and toilet facilities and no proper stormwater drains. These houses were inaugurated only last week by Thalli CPI MLA T Ramachandran.
When TNIE visited the Kodakarai Nagar in Doddamanju panchayat, village head M Muniraj (50) of Kodakarai Nagar, said, "After a few contractors left in the middle of construction, Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar visited our village on last year and the remaining work was completed by last week. Each house was constructed at the cost of Rs 5.70 lakh."
"But these houses do not have shelves for the kitchen or even a bedroom. There are no bathroom and toilet facilities. TAHDCO officials told us that, as per plan toilets will be constructed only inside the house, but we objected and asked them to construct toilet outside of the house but still it was not done so," he said.
He further added that,"Storm water drainage was constructed for only a few streets and that also incomplete. Whenever we ask anything to officials, they say work will be completed but crucial works like storm water drains and toilets is still pending. Similarly, we have not received a proper power connection, TAHDCO has assured the issue will be resolved."
Another resident, M Malli (68), said, "Without toilet facilities where can we relieve ourselves. When we go to the nearby land owned by caste Hindus, they threaten and abuse us. The district administration should support us. Moreover, the surrounding open areas also contain snakes and other insects which are unsafe for us, especially women."
Thalli Block Development Officer K Lakshmi said that after inauguration of the houses, Thalli MLA T Ramachandran asked us to resolve the tribal community's grievances, including the lack of toilets.
When contacted Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said that he would visit the village in a few days. "For toilet facilities, steps will be taken by the rural development department and for bathroom facilities, we will seek sponsorship from private companies."
Similarly, TAHDCO Vellore region's executive engineer A Meenakshi Sundaram said that he would look into the matter. "Power connection will be given by TAHDCO and people need not worry about it. As for the storm water drains, nearby caste Hindu land owners are objecting to the location of the outlet of the drain and thus alternative steps will be taken. Regarding toilets, it will be discussed with the rural development department."