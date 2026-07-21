CM Vijay explores legal options to stop Mekedatu dam project

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held a high-level meeting with legal experts and senior officials to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue and the state’s future course of action.

Chairing the meeting at the secretariat, the chief minister reviewed the legal and technical aspects of Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river.

According to an official statement, the CM also discussed the steps to be taken as Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Officials of the Cauvery Technical Cell and legal experts briefed the chief minister on Karnataka’s proposal and the legal measures that could be taken to prevent the project from moving forward.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the Mekedatu project, arguing that the proposed reservoir would affect the state’s share of Cauvery water and harm the interests of its farmers.

Water Resources Minister N Anand, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan and other senior officials participated in the meeting.