Coimbatore's Saibaba Colony flyover opens for trial run

According to the highways department, the electricity connection for the flyover's street lights was completed on Monday. Following a safety inspection by officials and members of the Road Safety Committee, the bridge was declared fit for trial traffic.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior highways department official said, "The trial run will continue for the next few days. However, we plan to close the flyover after 10 pm during this period.

While all works on the flyover have been completed, infrastructure works beneath the structure, including stormwater drains, utility shifting, pipeline installation and painting, are still pending. These works will be completed over the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, motorists welcomed the move. T Manish, a commuter, told TNIE, “I travel through Saibaba Colony from Thudiyalur every day to reach my office in RS Puram. It took just a few minutes to cross a stretch that usually has long queues during peak hours.”

Another motorist, S Kalaiselvi, said, “The junction used to be heavily congested, especially in the mornings and evenings. This flyover should make commuting much smoother once it is fully opened,” she said.