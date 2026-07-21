Dalit man laid to rest after 3-day standoff over cemetery rights in TN

TIRUCHY: A Dalit Christian, whose body remained at his residence for three days allegedly over a dispute on burial rights at a common cemetery in Kottapalayam near Thuraiyur, was laid to rest in the early hours of Monday after district officials brokered a peace agreement between representatives of Dalit Christian and non-Dalit Christian communities.
The burial was carried out with police protection following the peace meeting chaired by Musiri Sub-Collector Sushree Suvangi Khuntia.
According to officials, Dalit Christians are allowed to use the village’s 0.55-acre common cemetery in line with a 2024 decree of the Thuraiyur District Munsif Court.
The minutes of the Sunday meeting said both communities should continue to abide by the court’s order. Officials also decided the funeral mass should be conducted at St Sebastian’s Church, while the burial would take place under the supervision of the parish priest.
Dispute arose after A Raju, a retired government school teacher and Dalit Christian, died of age-related illness on July 17. His family sought to bury him in the common cemetery, citing the civil court decree.
However, non-Dalit Christians opposed the move, contending that Dalit Christians already had a separate burial ground, leaving the body at the family’s residence for three days.
Revenue and police officials held talks with both communities for nearly five hours on Sunday, but failed to break the deadlock. Fresh negotiations on Monday resulted in an agreement, paving the way for the burial.
J Doss Prakash, a resident of Kottapalayam, said Dalit Christians had fought for several decades to secure equal burial rights in the common cemetery, which is over 100 years old.
He alleged that Dalit Christians were denied access because of caste-based discrimination and said Monday’s burial was carried out by enforcing the civil court’s order.
“Several members of the non-Dalit Christian community also stood with us and extended their support during the peace talks. It is only a few groups that continue to raise objections and create divisions within the village,” he said.