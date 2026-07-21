Dalit man laid to rest after 3-day standoff over cemetery rights in TN

TIRUCHY: A Dalit Christian, whose body remained at his residence for three days allegedly over a dispute on burial rights at a common cemetery in Kottapalayam near Thuraiyur, was laid to rest in the early hours of Monday after district officials brokered a peace agreement between representatives of Dalit Christian and non-Dalit Christian communities.

The burial was carried out with police protection following the peace meeting chaired by Musiri Sub-Collector Sushree Suvangi Khuntia.

According to officials, Dalit Christians are allowed to use the village’s 0.55-acre common cemetery in line with a 2024 decree of the Thuraiyur District Munsif Court.

The minutes of the Sunday meeting said both communities should continue to abide by the court’s order. Officials also decided the funeral mass should be conducted at St Sebastian’s Church, while the burial would take place under the supervision of the parish priest.

Dispute arose after A Raju, a retired government school teacher and Dalit Christian, died of age-related illness on July 17. His family sought to bury him in the common cemetery, citing the civil court decree.