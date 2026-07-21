DMK, Congress slam centre for attack on CJP protesters, suppression of dissent

CHENNAI: DMK and Congress leaders on Monday condemned the lathi-charge by the Delhi police on students and youths participating in a peaceful CJP protest march towards Parliament, accusing the union government of suppressing democratic dissent instead of addressing concerns of the youngsters.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical digital outfit, had announced the march to Parliament against alleged irregularities in NEET and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi strongly condemned the police action. In a post on X, she alleged that instead of answering serious questions over irregularities in the education system, the union BJP government had “chosen brute force over dialogue”.

Congress MP Jothimani also criticised the centre’s handling of the protest, alleging that the government had attempted to curb peaceful demonstrations through force and restrictions.

“You can crack down on peaceful protests. You can use force against students. You can shut the gates of Parliament and close Metro stations. You can shut down the internet. But you cannot silence the youth of this country. They will continue to fight for justice, merit and accountability. We will stand with them, represent their aspirations, and fight alongside them until justice is done,” she said in a post on X.

The DMK, in a separate statement, alleged that protesters demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations had been subjected to an “undemocratic crackdown”. The party alleged that the union government had attempted to stifle the agitation through lathi-charge, tear gas, internet shutdowns and closure of Metro stations, and asserted that democratic protests could not be suppressed through force.

MMK president M H Jawahirullah described the police action “unacceptable”.

Also, DMK MPs wore green shawls inside Parliament on the opening day of the monsoon session to register their protest against the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery river in Karnataka.