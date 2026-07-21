Fire-hit Thoothukudi thermal unit set to resume operations after 16 months

CHENNAI: Nearly 16 months after a major fire crippled operations at the second unit of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), the 210 MW unit of the ageing plant is set to resume power generation next week, providing a boost to the state’s power supply. Restoration work on the first unit, which was also damaged in the March 2025 fire, is expected to be completed in the second week of August.

According to official sources, the fire destroyed the control system and cable network of the two units, forcing their shutdown. In August 2025, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) commenced the restoration works after awarding a contract worth around `300 crore.

A senior TNPGCL official told the TNIE that the restoration process took longer than expected due to the difficulty in sourcing spare parts for the decades-old power generation units. “Several manufacturers have discontinued the production of components required for these old-generation thermal units. The TNPGCL had to procure critical equipment and spare parts from different parts of the country,” he said.